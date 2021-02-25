Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up approximately 10.2% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

ZBH stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.47. 27,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

