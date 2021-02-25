ZINC Market Capitalization Tops $223,122.76 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $223,122.76 and $245.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.91 or 0.00727282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029350 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00037489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003700 BTC.

ZINC Token Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

