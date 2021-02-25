Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Michael Morris Sells 8,258 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,464. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

