Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,580,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,965,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.45% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $459,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,288.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,818. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.