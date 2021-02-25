ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.7-59.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.07 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 381,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.