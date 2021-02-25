ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.11 million.ZIX also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 381,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The firm has a market cap of $527.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

