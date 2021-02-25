ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.11 million.ZIX also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 381,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The firm has a market cap of $527.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

ZIXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

