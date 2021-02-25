ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.11 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

ZIXI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 381,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The firm has a market cap of $527.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

