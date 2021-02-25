ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.11 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

ZIXI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 381,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The firm has a market cap of $527.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

ZIXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

