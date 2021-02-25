ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.7-59.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.07 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The company has a market cap of $527.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

