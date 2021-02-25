ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.7-59.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.07 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,837. The company has a market cap of $527.74 million, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

