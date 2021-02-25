Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading Down 5.4%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 1,262,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 992,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $7,329,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

