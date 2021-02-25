Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.50. Zoom Telephonics shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 8,101 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)

Zoom Telephonics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems and gateways, multimedia over coax adapters, digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

