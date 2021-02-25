Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 178.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

ZM opened at $385.23 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.23 and a 200-day moving average of $407.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

