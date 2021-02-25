ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett Sells 754,818 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 754,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $44,458,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Crockett sold 126,641 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $7,361,641.33.

On Monday, February 8th, Todd Crockett sold 59,903 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $3,476,770.12.

On Friday, February 5th, Todd Crockett sold 568,845 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $33,021,452.25.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,500. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $9,225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $511,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.