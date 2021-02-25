Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Shares Gap Down to $6.21

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $5.60. Zovio shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 36,652 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zovio in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.