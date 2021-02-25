ZPER Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $16.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00072609 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002944 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009530 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

