Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $634-638 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.39 million.Zscaler also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $12.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.90 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

