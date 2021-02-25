Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.73 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $12.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.79. 2,522,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.33.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

