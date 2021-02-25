Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $634-638 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.48 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $12.02 on Thursday, reaching $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,888. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

