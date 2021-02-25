Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.03 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $12.02 on Thursday, reaching $195.79. 2,509,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,888. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.74.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.