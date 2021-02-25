ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.76. ZTE shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 7,252 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

