ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.24

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $5.51. ZTE shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 13,125 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

