ZTO Express (Cayman) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 26,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical volume of 3,802 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $3,353,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 456,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 58,618 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 82,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. ZTO Express has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, HSBC cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

