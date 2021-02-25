ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 449.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $572.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 52% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.59 or 0.00430499 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,124,242,902 coins and its circulating supply is 14,081,781,233 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.