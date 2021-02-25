ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $572.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 449.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 52% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $572.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.59 or 0.00430499 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,124,242,902 coins and its circulating supply is 14,081,781,233 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

