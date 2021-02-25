Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading Down 6.1%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 1,335,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,437,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,343. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

