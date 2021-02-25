Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 406.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

