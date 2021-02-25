Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Set at $74.00 by Raymond James

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a $74.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

NYSE ZYME traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in Zymeworks by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

