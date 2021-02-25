Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

NYSE ZYME opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

