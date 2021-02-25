Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 2,988,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,822,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

