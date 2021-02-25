Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Down 11%

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 2,988,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 7,822,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.
The company has a market cap of $131.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.
About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
