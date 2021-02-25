Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.00

Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 141998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 142.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.95. The company has a market capitalization of £25.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

Get Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) alerts:

In other Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) news, insider Claire Louise Smith sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total value of £19,999.85 ($26,129.93).

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.