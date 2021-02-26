-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Capri posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

