-$0.03 EPS Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,581,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,232,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 1,466,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,591. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of -430.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

