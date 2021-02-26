-$0.06 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

