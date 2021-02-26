-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $699.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 575,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.