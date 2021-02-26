$0.19 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Newmark Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,627,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

