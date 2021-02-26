$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $265.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

