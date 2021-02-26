-$0.31 EPS Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. AudioEye reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AudioEye.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEYE. Maxim Group began coverage on AudioEye in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

AEYE traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 194,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

