$0.32 EPS Expected for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

City Office REIT stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,072.00 and a beta of 1.51. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

