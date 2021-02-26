$0.36 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Stantec also reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its position in shares of Stantec by 198.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 38,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stantec by 114.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 161,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,886 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STN stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.