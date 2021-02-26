$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.46. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

