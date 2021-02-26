$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $998.50 million. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

