$1.13 EPS Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. 232,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,788. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

