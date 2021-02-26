$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.28 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

