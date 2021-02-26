$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $9.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 213.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

