106,026 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Armada Hoffler Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

