1,217,633 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,217,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,067,000. BCE accounts for 5.4% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of BCE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,667. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $47.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

