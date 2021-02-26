$124.23 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce $124.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.18 million and the highest is $125.73 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $145.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $496.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.76 million to $504.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $516.27 million, with estimates ranging from $509.26 million to $522.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

NYSE:BDN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

