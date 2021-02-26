$125.03 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $104.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $529.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $573.50 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after buying an additional 121,203 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 412.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 178,556 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

