$13.82 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $13.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. First Community posted sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.59 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Community has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in First Community by 671.0% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 33.3% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Community by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

