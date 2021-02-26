1,351,900 Shares in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Acquired by TOMS Capital Investment Management LP

TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,439,000. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II comprises approximately 1.2% of TOMS Capital Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP owned approximately 4.41% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of DGNS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,273. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

