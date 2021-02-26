14,105 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Heska as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 15.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.14. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

